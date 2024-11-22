Boxing star “King” Ryan Garcia and Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo will go face-to-face at a press conference in Beverly Hills next week to preview their special exhibition showdown taking place Monday, December 30, in Tokyo, Japan. The PPV will be $49.99 and the bout will be an eight-round affair with two-minute rounds.
Garcia has vowed to knock out Anpo, citing Anpo’s exhibition with Manny Pacquiao. Kingry is currently serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission due to a positive drug test in April, but that ban does not stop Ryan from participating in exhibitions outside of the U.S.
I still smile every time I remember how he beat the kr@p out of Haney.
Every now and they i like to watch the highlights of that fight..SPECIALLY THE KNOCK DOWNS. THEY WERE BRUTAL. HANEY SR STILL CRYING ABOUT IT. lol
$49.99 for this? Anyone who pays this needs to have his or her head examined.
Exactly.
“The PPV will be $49.99”
– Sign me up !!!!!!
– Not even going to watch for free on the Fire Stick………….
This is along the lines of a Jake Paul fighting the usual retired MMA guys. The only reason his last fight did as well as it did was because of Tyson. Garcia is similar to Jake Paul and plays to the you tube crowd. Not watching even for free.
Kambosos just signed with Matchroom and announced he’s moving up to 140. I’m thinking if
he had trouble with Maxie Hughes and lost to Haney twice what difference does it make? No, he
can’t fight Ryan, since Garcia said he can’t make 140 any more. I’m thinking George should rematch Teofimo even though Teofimo prolly beats him like
a drum in a rematch. Ryan and Teo at 147 would be
huge. Teofimo just joined Team Canelo and will be
trained by Eddie Reynoso. 2025 should be a great year for boxing as long as we avoid nuclear war &
WW3.
You got that right, blunderbuss! Putting trump in an even more difficult position. That’s by design. Teo is being trained by reynoso? Wonder if he starts testing positive soon too. Seeing how all of his fighters have had some dirty tests. That includes Garcia now. Hmmm!