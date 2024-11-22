Boxing star “King” Ryan Garcia and Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo will go face-to-face at a press conference in Beverly Hills next week to preview their special exhibition showdown taking place Monday, December 30, in Tokyo, Japan. The PPV will be $49.99 and the bout will be an eight-round affair with two-minute rounds.

Garcia has vowed to knock out Anpo, citing Anpo’s exhibition with Manny Pacquiao. Kingry is currently serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission due to a positive drug test in April, but that ban does not stop Ryan from participating in exhibitions outside of the U.S.