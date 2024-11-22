Israel Vázquez, the former super bantamweight world champion who thrilled boxing fans with his courageous performances in the classic boxing trilogy against Rafael Marquez is now fighting cancer. Vazquez and Marquez’s second and third fights both won the fight of the year award for 2007 and 2008. They were thrilling performances that cemented the legacies of these tremendous Mexican warriors.

Frank Espinoza who managed Vazquez throughout his career is making a plea for him. “Vazquez gave his all in the ring. I would like to ask the boxing fans to join.me in helping Israel in this difficult time” he said, “let’s show him the love and appreciation he deserves by donating to this important cause on his behalf.”

Let us pray for Vazquez and send him our love and support. Please donate to Israel Vazquez’s go fund me page and let’s help him through this journey: Go Fund link! Please donate.