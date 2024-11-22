Israel Vázquez, the former super bantamweight world champion who thrilled boxing fans with his courageous performances in the classic boxing trilogy against Rafael Marquez is now fighting cancer. Vazquez and Marquez’s second and third fights both won the fight of the year award for 2007 and 2008. They were thrilling performances that cemented the legacies of these tremendous Mexican warriors.
Frank Espinoza who managed Vazquez throughout his career is making a plea for him. “Vazquez gave his all in the ring. I would like to ask the boxing fans to join.me in helping Israel in this difficult time” he said, “let’s show him the love and appreciation he deserves by donating to this important cause on his behalf.”
Let us pray for Vazquez and send him our love and support. Please donate to Israel Vazquez’s go fund me page and let’s help him through this journey: Go Fund link! Please donate.
Israel, You are one of the toughest and fearless warriors I’ve had the pleasure seeing! I pray for a full recovery! My thoughts are with you and your family!!!
The gofund me link doesn’t link to his page, just the main site.
Heartbreaking how all these former fighters who have millions have not pitched in at all. As far as I know I mean. Prayers…
It’s sort of weird that a guy who had as much success as Vasquez is hosting a Gofundme. Dude made millions, and I sure hope he still has a good bit of it. If I was a promoter and had a guy sign to me, hooking him up with a financial planner would be immediate.
Either way, I sure hope he comes out of this well. He’s a strong dude and a legit fighter.
Even if he has some money saved up, he’s had a number of health problems before this. He lost his eye a few years back. Then he was suffering from other health issues before the cancer diagnosis. He had lost a lot of weight and looked quite unwell. Also, I doubt he had health insurance, or if he did, it was probably not great insurance. We’re all a cancer diagnosis from going broke in the US unfortunately. Treatment is expensive!