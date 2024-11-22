November 22, 2024
Boxing Results

Utsuki halts WBO #6 Yasuda

Unifies OPBF, WBO AP 135lb belts

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Korakuen Hall witnessed an unbelievable extravaganza near the end of the year. In a regional unification bout OPBF champ Shu Utsuki (15-1, 13 KOs), 134.5, collected another 135-pound belt when he survived a knockdown-studded war and finally chalked up a TKO victory over WBO Asia Pacific titlist Katsuya Yasuda (14-2, 9 KOs), 134.75, at 2:47 of the sixth round in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Since it was such a busily tide-turning slugfest that this reporter had better put my fight memorandum in order, as follows:

Round Four: Yasuda (by a short right of Utsuki), Utsuki (southpaw right hook of Yasuda, groggy)

Round Five: Utsuki (straight left, narrow escape)

Round Six: Yasuda (one-two combo), Yasuda (left hook, groggy)

Referee Someya called a well-received halt to the badly damaged Yasuda midway in the fatal sixth with the give-and-take affair having the audience into a frenzy.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Shu Utsuki
BoxRec: Katsuya Yasuda

>