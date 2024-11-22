Former world title challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) will rematch Yamil Alberto Peralta (17-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina on December 7th at the Centre 200, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. The pair squared off close to two-and-a-half years ago where Perlata narrowly lost his 0 to Rozicki by split decision. The stakes will be much higher this time, with the WBC interim cruiserweight world title on the line. Rozicki and promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) spoke on the upcoming bout and the significance of a victory.

Ryan Rozicki

The first fight was your first victory that went the distance. How would you rate your performance?

The fight against Peralta wasn’t my best performance. I had lost focus and the next fight will be a lot different. I am ready for this.

What do you feel you can do differently in the rematch?

I am more confident in my boxing skills and my power is at an all-time high. I have been the most focused I have ever been and for almost a year now. I have been training to win this title.

How have you kept yourself mentally sharp with so many delays in the last few months?

To me, it’s has been one big camp from the beginning of this year and I am in the best shape of my life physically and mentally. I have never been stronger. I will take the good from the bad. This break due to WBC champ Noel Mikaelin´s pullouts has allowed me to really put in the work inside the gym and outside. I am ready.

Dan Otter

How did this fight come about Dan?

After repeated postponements, we made a last-minute deal with Don King before the purse bid deadline back in October to fight WBC cruiserweight world champion Mikaelin on December 7th in Sydney Canada. Noel didn’t uphold his end of the bargain, claiming legal issues with his promoter, after the deal had been made. Once Noel pulled out we had to find another option for December 7th and Ryan immediately wanted Peralta, and with Ryan #1 and Yamil #2 in the WBC, it made sense for them to fight for the world title and the WBC agreed.

What official title will be at stake?

The fight will be for the WBC interim world cruiserweight title. There has been speculation that the “interim” classification will be dropped at the WBC convention in Hamburg which starts December 8th, the day after the Rozicki/Peralta rematch. I could not see how Noel could hold the belt any longer than he already has. He is now calling out YouTubers in the media to fight for his belt. He has not defended it in over a year and he won’t fight Rozicki because of legal issues. It has been an obscure scene of events to say the least.

What would be next for the winner of this bout?

We want the best and once Ryan is the champion we will look to fight the best of the best. Badou Jack out of recess, unify against IBF champion Jai or any of the other beltholders. Ryan is ready and more than willing.