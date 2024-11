By Jeff Zimmerman

Hall of Fame boxing legend and trailblazer for women’s boxing, Christy “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Martin, gives her take on Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 2, shares her thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and the opportunity “Iron Mike” gave her fighting on his cards in his heyday. She also shared thoughts on her longtime promoter Don King and her current promotion and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.