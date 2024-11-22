November 22, 2024
Imanaga wins Asian 135lb tourney

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten 5’10” southpaw prospect Taiga Imanaga (7-0, 5 KOs), 134.5, gained the Asian lightweight tournament prize of five million yen (some 33,333USD) as he defeated Yoji Saito (8-5-2, 8 KOs), 134.75, by a unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72, 78-73) over eight hard-fought rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Imanaga, under Ohashi Promotions, scored a sole knockdown of the bout with his trade-mark southpaw right hook in round three.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions.

