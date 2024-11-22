By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Former OPBF, WBO AP champ, JBC#2 super welter Ryota Toyoshima (20-3-1, 11 KOs), 153.25, defeated previously undefeated JBC#1 Yasuomi Soda (7-1, 4 KOs), 152.75, by a shutout decision (all 80-72) over eight hard-fought rounds to acquire the right to have a mandatory shot at the national 154-pound champ Yuichi Ideta in the forthcoming Carnical of Champions next spring. Toyoshima’s aggression prevailed all the way despite the loser’s tremendous durability and fighting spirit.
