Usyk-Fury Rematch PPV price set The PPV for the December 21 heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are now on sale at DAZN. The PPV price has been set at $39.99. The return match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under the Riyadh Season banner. Usyk is a -175 favorite to defeat Fury again. Adams, Katzourakis make weight Like this: Like Loading...

