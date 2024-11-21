Brandon Adams 153.8 vs. Andreas Katzourakis 153.8

(WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title)

Note: Adams-Katzourakis is the final for the OTX super welterweight tournament with a $100K first prize, plus an OTX promotional contract.

Oshae Jones 154 vs. Femke Hermans 153.8

(IBF female junior middleweight title)

Nathan Lugo 169.2 vs. Mardoche Ilunga 168.2

Maliek Montgomery 136.6 vs. Sakaria Lukas 132.2

David Lopez 143 vs. Marlin Sims 142.4

Jonny Mansour 134.6 vs. Luciano Ramos 138.2

Venue: Corey Studios in Atlanta!

Promoter: OTX

TV: DAZN