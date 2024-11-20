November 20, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ add two boxing streams for Saturday

Two international boxing events will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ this Saturday, Nov. 23.

The fight marathon begins at Canopée Westfield Forum des Halles in Paris at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. Unbeaten junior middleweight Bakary Samake (16-0, 8 KOs) battles Wade Ryan (22-11-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC silver strap in the 12-round main event.

The fisticuffs continue from Plaza de Toros Calafia in Mexicali, Mexico, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, when former world champion Elwin Soto (21-3, 13 KOs) returns against Moisés Caro (11-3-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Latino light flyweight title.

Benavidez-Morrell Kickoff Press Conference

