Undefeated light heavyweight stars David “El Monstro” Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. went face-to-face Tuesday at a press conference in Los Angeles before they meet for Benavidez’s WBC interim title and Morrell’s WBA regular title in the main event of a Prime Video PPV taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “Morrell has been talking about me for a while and disrespecting me. He wanted to make it personal with me, so I’m personally going to break his mouth. That’ll give him something to remember me by…he thinks he’s big and bad, but he’s nothing. I’m gonna show him who’s the best on February 1.”

David Morrell: “I’m getting the knockout. 100%. He’s all talk and no bite. He can’t do what he thinks he’s gonna do…he has no idea what he’s talking about, but he’s provoking me and now I want to go out there and beat the crap out of him. I’m here now and none of that talk matters.”