59-year-old former WBC heavywelght champion Oliver “The Atomic Bull” McCall (60-14, 39 KOs) scored a second round KO over 54-year-old Stacy Frazier (16-23, 15 KOs) in an officially sanctioned four round bout on Tuesday night at the Troubadour Theater in Nashville Tennessee. McCall battered Frazier to the deck with a series of right hands. Is Jake Paul next?

With the win, McCall broke the four-day-old record of Mike Tyson as the oldest former heavyweight champion to fight in a sanctioned bout.