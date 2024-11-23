Hometown favorite Christian ‘Chispa’ Medina (24-4, 17 KOs) stopped countryman and previously unbeaten Alexis Molina (12-1-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night. The 10 round batamweight main event took place at the Domo del Codo Guadalajara, Mexico. After a closely contested first few rounds of the fight Medina broke through sending Molina to the canvas with a barrage of punches near the middle of round five. Molina valiantly beat the count and fought back but the referee waved the bout off moments later. The official time of the stoppage was 1:04 of round five. Medlina won the WBO Latino title.
