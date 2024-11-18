November 18, 2024
Ioka-Martinez to collide again on New Year’s Eve

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Four-division champ Hiroki Ioka (31-3, 16 KOs) has announced to square off against his conqueror and current WBA superfly ruler Fernando Martinez (17-0, 9 KOs) with his belt on the line in Tokyo, Japan, on New Year Eve. The grudge fight will take place at Ota-city general gymnasium after their first encounter in July, when the Argentine puncher defeated the Japanese technician by a unanimous verdict (116-112, 117-111, 120-108) over twelve hard-fought rounds.

Ioka, 35, said, “I’ll demonstrate how I rebound and regain the world championship.” “Pumita” Martinez, 33, also appeared at the on-line press conference, saying, “I welcome this revancha (rematch). I’ll fight more carefully against Ioka this time.” It will be a very technical fight with the highly skilled 115-pounders with their pride and belt at stake since Fernando recently renounced his IBF belt by prioritizing this rematch than the IBF-ordered mandatory defense. Probably Martinez may prefer a better payday here in Japan.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

>