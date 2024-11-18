By Brad Snyder

Unbeaten super middleweight Justin Johnson put on a show for his fans on Saturday night at the Causeway Bay Hotel and Convention Center in Lansing, Michigan. Records aside, this opponent for Johnson, who is referred to by the nickname, “Jet”, was a tough, durable choice for this bout. Jonathan Ryan Burrs (6-9-1, 2 KOs) was able to withstand the entertaining offense that Johnson provided his big crowd. Johnson ended up winning by UD (58-56, 60-54, 60-54). The win improved Johnson to (6-0, 4 KOs). Afterwards, all of the 200+ fans that came out to see Johnson wanted a photo with him in the ring. Promoter Carlos Llinas said, “I’ve never seen anything like this. I love it!” Johnson had to be pulled out so he could go through his “after fight” medicals from the State Commissions.

The co-main event had Welterweight Justin Lacey-Pierce (9-0, 6 KOs) defeating Jessie Addison (5-10-1, 2 KOs) by UD.

Super Lightweight Travis Floyd beat Ramon Guevara (11-29-2, 6 KOs) by 3rd Round KO at the 1:23 mark. Floyd improved to (4-11-2, 1 KO).

Super Featherweight Roberto Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Ethen Curtis (0-1) by stoppage at the 1:31 mark of the 1st Round.

Middleweight Garrett “Eclipse” Ross (4-2-1) came back from hand surgery and moved up in weight to beat Ashaun Bates (2-6) by UD (39-38, 38-37, 38-37).

And the first fight of the night had Welterweight Ulysses Campos (1-0, 1 KO) defeating Brodyx Gilman (0-6) by stoppage at the 1:17 mark of the 1st Round.

The fights were co-promoted by Clip Productions and Rebel Combat Sports.