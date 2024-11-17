Ex-champ Martin mauls McKinney Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) returned for the first time in 16 months to demolish Matthew McKinney (17-9-3, 13 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California. Southpaw Martin connected with a straight left that laid out McKinney. It was Martin’s first fight since a game effort against Jared Anderson last year. Tyson's new record to be quickly eclipsed Like this: Like Loading...

