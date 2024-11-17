On Friday night, 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson set a world record for the oldest former world champion to fight in a sanctioned professional fight. Iron Mike broke the 93-year-old record set by former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson, who fought in a sanctioned fight at 53 years of age on April 27, 1931.

Tyson’s new record will last exactly 4 days.

This Tuesday night, November 19, 59-year-old former WBC heavwelght champion Oliver “The Atomic Bull” McCall (59-14, 38 KOs) takes on Stacy Frazier (16-22, 15 KOs) in an officially sanctioned four round bout at the Troubadour Theater in Nashville Tennessee. The McCall-Frazier fight, presented on promoter Jimmy Adams’ CountryBox series, will stream on Triller TV.