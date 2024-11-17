On Friday night, 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson set a world record for the oldest former world champion to fight in a sanctioned professional fight. Iron Mike broke the 93-year-old record set by former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson, who fought in a sanctioned fight at 53 years of age on April 27, 1931.
Tyson’s new record will last exactly 4 days.
This Tuesday night, November 19, 59-year-old former WBC heavwelght champion Oliver “The Atomic Bull” McCall (59-14, 38 KOs) takes on Stacy Frazier (16-22, 15 KOs) in an officially sanctioned four round bout at the Troubadour Theater in Nashville Tennessee. The McCall-Frazier fight, presented on promoter Jimmy Adams’ CountryBox series, will stream on Triller TV.
Frazier is like 54-55, himself. McCall’s probably going to win. Never a champion and not THAT old, but Ike Ibeabuchi is also fighting in a few weeks.
Most people forget McCall knocked out Lennox Lewis.
Ike ibeabuchi. 4 real or just playin?
Yes, Ibeabuchi is fighting a 47 year old Egyptian guy in Nigeria! He’s been trying to come for 10 years. I can’t imagine he’ll be very successful. What made him so unique was his ability to move so well and his hand speed, both tend not improve with age and a 25 year ring absence. I think he would have battled it out with Lennox Lewis, the Klitsko’s, and David Haye for heavyweight supremacy from 1999-2010 if he wasn’t such a nut job. Instead we got John Ruiz! Even before going to prison in 1999, he was persona non grata in the boxing world. After KO’ng Chris Byrd, he became way too arrogant and unreasonable for promoters to deal with. There were several incidents of assaulting girlfriends, sparring partners, and probably anyone who looked at him wrong, and his team was constantly trying to sweep it under the rug.
all people who fight for money aren’t all there at their best…
Question: would the powers at be allow a 27 year old equivalent of Jake Paul but black (roids and all) with decent boxing pedigree (amateur ability) to humiliate a 60 year old former white ring legend? I heard but did not see it, thank goodness, that they had Tyson’s whole ass out on the jumbo screen, and he was biting on his glove during the right, this is called “Buck Breaking”. Unbelievable!
DMV, I know you must think there was some sort of conspiracy, but rest assured, nearly every single White person I know wanted to see Tyson KO Jake Paul. Period!
McCall was never world champion, just an alphabet belt keeper.
Wrong! The oldest former world champion to ever fight is Saoul Mamby, who lost a ten round decision at the age of 61!!! Whomever the moderator is needs to issue a retraction in this headline.
It doesn’t say, but I gather they meant oldest heavyweight champion to return to the ring. You’re right, it just says champion.
Shouldn’t count anyway 2 min rds 14 ounce gloves
I knew a guy in his mid to late 50’s who trained and competed as an amateur. He trained everyday, was ripped (in that old man way) , and was really serious about it. He was in that White collar/Masters division type circuit. I saw him fight an exhibition smoker against a much younger guy. Of course he’s going to be a lot slower and less agile, that’s a given at his age, but I can’t stress enough how slow he actually was. It was like watching an already slow guy fighting in slow motion. Props to him for getting in the ring, but I don’t think he understood how bad he looked. To hear him talk, you would think “ok, he could hang and bang with the best of them” but noooo! The mind plays tricks on you. I am 54 years old and often think I would like to get back in the ring and I think I can. Then I ask myself “Am I just as delusional as everybody and would look absolutely ridiculous if I did?”
one of 2 who knocked out Lennox. McCall is a beast when right in da head..