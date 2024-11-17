Former heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson has commented on social media about the health issues that lead to the postponement of his fight against Jake Paul from July 20 to November 15.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”