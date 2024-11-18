This Tuesday night at The Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee, former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall is set to return to action as he takes on veteran Stacy Frazier in a bout scheduled for four-rounds. At 59 years old, McCall will set the record for being the oldest former heavyweight champion to compete in a sanctioned fight. The record was set just four days earlier by former undisputed champion Mike Tyson when he took on Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas.

McCall, 59-14 with 38 knockouts knows that staying active over the last 19 years will separate his performance on Tuesday night from what Tyson looked like on Friday.

“I am ready. I have been training down here in Nashville for a few weeks, but I am always in shape. This will be a lot different then what fans saw on Friday. I think being active has a great deal to do with it. The only reason that I have not fought in five years was the pandemic and a few things falling through. If you look at my record, since 2005, I have fought 25 times and have been 19-6 with wins over quality fighters and have won various regional titles.”

McCall is fighting with no financial motivation and he sees that the end of fighting days are near, and is already plotting his post-retirement plans.

“I want to do this for another year. That will make it 40 years as a professional boxer. Then I want to train and get into the management end of things. I want to give back and help the next generation of fighters try to become world champions. I came down here to Nashville and hooked up with the manager who brought me to the title in (Country Box) promoter Jimmy Adams. I am learning a lot about that end of the sport, and I love the fighters down here plus everything that is going on with Country Box.”

* * *

The card can be see live all over the world at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT at Triller.TV USA Today, USA Today Sports, Countrybox247.com and Country Box Youtube Page.