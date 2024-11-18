Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions announced today the return of 2016 U.S. Olympian ‘King’ Karlos Balderas (14-2, 12 KOs), in the co-feature of their upcoming Hollywood Fight Nights event set for Friday, December 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. Competing in the super lightweight division, Balderas will battle Cesar ‘Ras Tas Tas’ Villarraga, (11-10-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight rounder. The fight will be Balderas’ debut under the 360 Promotions’ banner.

The event is headlined by a can’t miss 10-round middleweight main event between undefeated Contender Sadriddin Akhmedov, (14-0, 12 KOs) and Raphael ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe, (17-5, 7 KOs).