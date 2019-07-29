Unbeaten super welterweight Serhi “El Flaco” Bohachuk (15-0, 15 KOs) brutalized Fernando “El Cacho” Marin (16-4-3, 12 KOs) on Sunday night at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. Bohachuk was very accurate and busy, punishing Marin with powerful shots until the bout was stopped in round three. Time was 1:25.

Super featherweight Adrian Corona (6-0, 1 KO) stopped Francisco Camacho (7-12-1, 3 KOs) at 2:24 of round six. Corona is the son of referee Ray Corona.

Lightweight Mario Ramos (9-0,7 KOs) won a six round majority decision over Emmanuel Castro (2-6-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 57-57.

Cruiserweight Marco Deckman (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Keith Barry (2-3,2 KOs).

Heavyweight Elvis Garcia Munoz (8-0, 5 KOs) outscored Hugo “Vikingo” Trujillo (4-2-1, 2 KOs) over six. Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 59-55.