By Ron Jackson

In a one-sided fight, South Africa’s Lodumo Lamati won the vacant IBF International junior featherweight title when Filipino Richie Mepranum quit on his stool at the end of the tenth round at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon. Lamati (55.30kg), who improved his record to 16-0-1, 10 KOs, used his reach and height advantages as he completely outboxed the more experienced southpaw, Mepranum (55.30kg), as he also pounded the body throughout.

Lamati was cut over the right eye in the fourth round after a clash of heads but the cut was well controlled by his corner. In a fight that never rose to any heights and was untidy at times, Lamati was warned for pushing and low blows by referee Deon Dwarte in the eighth round. This came about because Mepranum (34-8-1, 9 KOs) was only intent on survival against his younger and more skilled opponent who never lost a round.

However, it came as a surprise when Mepranum’s corner advised that the smiling and unhurt fighter was not coming out at the bell for round eleven. The unused judges were Sylvia Mokaile, Neville Hotz and Clifford Mbelu.

SIVENATHI NONTSHINGA RETAINS IBF INTERNATIONAL TITLE

In a closely fought encounter 20-year-old Sivenathi Nontshinga (48.50kg) retained his IBF junior-flyweight title against the more experienced 29-year-old Siyaboga Siyo (48.60kg) with a ninth round technical knockout.

Nontshinga was possibly only slightly ahead going into the ninth round when he backed up Siyo against the ropes and landed a barrage of punches, most of which were taken on the gloves by Siyo, before referee Clifford Mbelu stepped in to stop the fight at 1 minute 48 seconds into the round.

The stoppage appeared to be rather premature.

Nontshinga improved his record to 8-0; 8 and Siyo’s record dropped to 12-3, 4.

MAGUSHA RETAINS SA MINIMUMWEIGHT FLYWEIGHT TITLE

It the best fight of the afternoon, in a battle of southpaws, and a strong contender for the South African Fight of the Year, the 27-year-old Xolisa Magusha (47.50) retained his South African minimumweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision over three fight novice, 20-year-old No. 8 ranked Sityakholwa Kuse (47.20kg) who put up an outstanding performance.

In a closely fought encounter that could have gone either way the judges scored it 115-114, 115-113 and a way out 116-112.

Magusha improved his record 14-1; 5 and Kuse’s record dropped to 2-1-1; 1.

In an all southpaw clash for the vacant African Boxing Union (SADC) lightweight title Michael Mokoena (61.00kg) stopped Phumela Sobahle (61.20kg) at I minute and I second of the fifth round.

There was a bit of confusion at the ending when referee Simphiwe Mbini counted out Sobahle even though he had not been knocked down with a blow.

The tournament was presented by Rumble Africa Promotions.

RUANNE VISSER WINS MISMATCH

South African and WBA Pan African heavyweight champion Ruann Visser 17-2; 16 stopped the 46-year-old Bernard Adie 16-11; 8 from Kenya in the first round of a complete mismatch at Rouxville in the Xariep district on Friday.