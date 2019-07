Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) became the new WBA interim super lightweight champion by defeating Jonathan “Maravilla” Alonso (18-1, 7 KOs) via unanimous decision in the main event of the big WBA “KO to Drugs” card that took place Saturday night at the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. All three judges scored it 115-113.