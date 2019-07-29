“If I lose this fight, I will retire, plain and simple,” says former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola. “I love the sport of boxing and I want people to still remember me as a world heavyweight champion. I believe I still have the skills to do so.” The 38-year-old Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) takes on unbeaten heavyweight prospect Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) on Saturday on FOX and he says he’s not coming to Brooklyn to be another “W” on Kownacki’s record.

“When I fought Jameel McCline, he was one of those big heavyweights that everybody was talking about, but never made it,” said Arreola. “I don’t want to be that guy. I don’t want to be his Jameel. So that’s why I’m working hard out here with Joe Goossen. To make sure to put a little setback to his plans for the world title. He will get there, but my plan is to not let him use my name as a stepping stone.”