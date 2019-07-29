Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrived last night in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico, where he will return to the ring against Evert Bravo in a ten round super middleweight bout. Junior and his team were received by Mayor Jesus Medina Briseño and other important officials.



“I feel good because I’ve always learned from every fight and I’m at a point when I know with more certainty what I want from my career,” said Chavez Jr. “I’m not playing around anymore as I know I did sometimes, especially after the fight with Sergio Martinez when I stopped thinking 100 percent about boxing. That’s why I know it’s time to resume my career.

“I know that I haven’t given my best. I believe and I’m convinced that I can give more and that we have still yet to see the best of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I’m not a rookie. I’m 33 years old, but I’m not finished either and I know I have four or five more years left to prove what I know, what I am and what I have, because now I’m going to focus totally on boxing and win a second world championship.



“This is the first time I’ve fought in Jalisco and I’m happy to do it. I’ve gone a long time without a fight. The last one was against Canelo and now, by coincidences of life, I am in this state (Canelo’s backyard) for my comeback fight. I’ve prepared myself very well. I have a lot of experience. I know that there are no easy fights and that they are won in the gym, not in the ring, so I prepared as if I was going to face the best.”