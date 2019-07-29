By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian light flyweights Leroy “El Sensacional” Estrada (16-3, 6 KOs) and Azael “Candelilla” Villar (14-1-3, 11 KOs) went face to face at the final press conference held at Giorgio´s Restaurant on Monday, two days before their long awaited clash at Fantastic Casino, Albrook, Panama, presented by prestigious local promoters Rogelio Espiño (TSP Boxing) and George Sarantopoulos (Sparta Promotions).



Estrada tries to bounce back from last year´s TKO loss to Thai Chayaphom Monsri for the WBC minimum title. Villar also wants to go back to the winning circle after losing for the first time last September against Nicaraguan Jerson Ortiz.



The co-feature of the evening will pit Cuban World ranked super featherweight Pablo “El Gallo” Vicente (14-1, 12 KOs) vs Nicaraguan Robin Zamora (14-6, 7 KOs) for the WBA Fedelatin title.



The undercard includes an explosive 6 rounds match between featherweights William Vargas (3-1, 1 KO), a Nicaraguan native who belongs to Espiño´s stable, facing Cuban undefeated Norlan Yera (9-0, 4 KOs) from his co-promoter Sarantopoulos´ team.



Heavyweight debutants Pascual Hodgson and Victor Delgado will start the action on Wednesday 8pm.