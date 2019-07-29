July 29, 2019
Boxing News

Estrada-Villar final press conference

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian light flyweights Leroy “El Sensacional” Estrada (16-3, 6 KOs) and Azael “Candelilla” Villar (14-1-3, 11 KOs) went face to face at the final press conference held at Giorgio´s Restaurant on Monday, two days before their long awaited clash at Fantastic Casino, Albrook, Panama, presented by prestigious local promoters Rogelio Espiño (TSP Boxing) and George Sarantopoulos (Sparta Promotions).
Fighters And Promoters
Estrada tries to bounce back from last year´s TKO loss to Thai Chayaphom Monsri for the WBC minimum title. Villar also wants to go back to the winning circle after losing for the first time last September against Nicaraguan Jerson Ortiz.
Estrada Left Vs Villar
The co-feature of the evening will pit Cuban World ranked super featherweight Pablo “El Gallo” Vicente (14-1, 12 KOs) vs Nicaraguan Robin Zamora (14-6, 7 KOs) for the WBA Fedelatin title.
Vicente Left Vs Zamora
The undercard includes an explosive 6 rounds match between featherweights William Vargas (3-1, 1 KO), a Nicaraguan native who belongs to Espiño´s stable, facing Cuban undefeated Norlan Yera (9-0, 4 KOs) from his co-promoter Sarantopoulos´ team.
Yera Left Vs Vargas
Heavyweight debutants Pascual Hodgson and Victor Delgado will start the action on Wednesday 8pm.

Conlan: I wanted the toughest fighter we could get
Chavez Jr: I'm not playing around anymore

Top Boxing News

>