Former WBO 168lb world champion and light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) will face former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) on May 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and will stream live exclusively on DAZN. The 12-round fight will pit the WBA #1 ranked Boesel against the #2 WBA ranked Ramirez.

The co-main event will feature undefeated lightweight William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) defending his WBA Continental Americas title against former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.