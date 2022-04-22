April 22, 2022
Boxing News

Zurdo vs. Boesel set for May 14

Former WBO 168lb world champion and light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) will face former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) on May 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, and will stream live exclusively on DAZN. The 12-round fight will pit the WBA #1 ranked Boesel against the #2 WBA ranked Ramirez.

The co-main event will feature undefeated lightweight William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) defending his WBA Continental Americas title against former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Fury outweighs Whyte by eleven pounds

  • Dominic Boesel Last fight against Robin Krasniqi was not convincing. He received to say the least a questionable SD decision to his favor in that fight.

    Anyway, I hope that Zurdo becomes more active, at least two fights per year, preferable 3 – 4 fights, and I believe that he would probably manage all top 5 fighters today.

