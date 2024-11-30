Former super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against Carlos Galvan (20-15-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. Smith floored Galvan in round four, then put him on the canvas twice in round five to end it. Time was 1:19. This was Smith’s first fight since his TKO loss to Artur Beterbiev in January.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I wonder how Callum Smith would do against David Benavidez?
Similar to Gvodzyk I guess.
He looked pretty much how’d you expect. Clearly not at his best but shaking off the rust. Lot of interesting fights for him and a lot of them in the UK.
Smith has poor opposition between big fights and this is one reason, in my view, why he does not get over the line in big fights.
Would call a “win” against a 20-15-2 fighter a “success”.