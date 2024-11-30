Former super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against Carlos Galvan (20-15-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. Smith floored Galvan in round four, then put him on the canvas twice in round five to end it. Time was 1:19. This was Smith’s first fight since his TKO loss to Artur Beterbiev in January.

Like this: Like Loading...