Unbeaten 2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) won by a one-sided six round beatdown over former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards ((21-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night to claim the WBC interim flyweight title on Saturday night at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. Edwards was never in the fight as Yafai overpowered and punished him until the referee waved it off. Time was 1:10 in round six.

After the fight, Edwards announced his retirement.