Unbeaten 2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) won by a one-sided six round beatdown over former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards ((21-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night to claim the WBC interim flyweight title on Saturday night at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. Edwards was never in the fight as Yafai overpowered and punished him until the referee waved it off. Time was 1:10 in round six.
After the fight, Edwards announced his retirement.
Yafi was better fighter of the night I think time Sunny Edwards to retired his heart not in it tell by the comments in his corner damage of Jessie bam rodriguez fight took it out of him he had a great career.
Galal Yafai is en route to being a force at 112 and maybe 114, where a fight against Bam Rodriguez seems very feasible to be made.
Sunny Edwards was probably the most overrated British fighter in this era. Just doesn’t have the heart. Same with his brother quitting against Martinez.
No, I wouldn’t say overrated, he just has a bad case of the Paulie Mallignaggi disease, can’t punch with power. Hard to keep those animals off him.