Tank-Roach is official for March 1 WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis will go face-to-face with WBA super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach at a press conference on Tuesday in Brooklyn to kick off the build-up for their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC pay-per-view event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Gavril KOs Boada in five Edwards, Yafai make weight

