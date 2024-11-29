WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will go face-to-face with WBA super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach at a press conference on Tuesday in Brooklyn to kick off the build-up for their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC pay-per-view event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
When will Tank fight a top opponent? Roach is pretty good, but a 130. Actually Martin was a good opponent, but time to step up to the elite. Already proved he can fight at 140 when he beat Barrios. Move up. That’s where the meaningful fights are. This PPV will tank
Apparently the easiest route to a Tank fight is by winning the WBA belt at 130. He fought Hector Luis Garcia and now he’s fighting Roach who beat Garcia. Roach has a mandatory and an interim champion waiting on him back at 130, so I guess that means that Otar Eranosyan & Albert Batyrgaziev are potentially in play for a future fight with Tank.
Tank is a 30 year old prospect who has found his niche in boxing. He made his fame by boxing opponents with lower IQs and beating them in spectacular fashion. Tank is obviously not afraid to fight but I think the idea of fighting another top guy with high IQ gives him paralyzing anxiety. He tends to downplay or gaslight the media when they mention big fights the fans want to see him in. Even at 135, Tank won’t fight unless he has some advantage and /or exploits someone else’s disadvantage (experience) ala Frank Martin. As a boxing fan this is disheartening but I can’t be mad at Tank’s hustle. If its working and he’s getting paid good money to do this why would he change?
Tank no longer interests me at all. I only want to see true warriors that seek out the best opponents in order to prove they’re the best. Not big mouthed cherry pickers that avoid facing the best. I laugh when I see people rank him in the PFP top 10.
So who are you interested in? Because Tank is doing what the majority of big time boxers have done since Mayweather. There is maybe a handful that haven’t.
I’m still interested in Tank vs Lomachenko. I’m really not sure why those two have never fought.
Well, Zepeda got dropped by light hitting Farmer, so some of the luster of that potential fight has been tainted, Loma is taking a mental health break, and Shakur is potentially facing Floyd Schofield, so Tamk’s options are limited. I don’t think the Roach fight is a bad fight, since they have a history in the amateurs and you got the B-more vs. DC element going, although the fight is in Brooklyn. Roach is 130 lbs, but its not like Tank is a big lightweight.