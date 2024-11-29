Former WBC world title challenger Ronald Gavril (26-3, 21 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Juan Boada (18-9, 10 KOs) in a clash for the fringe WBF light heavyweight title on Friday night at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest, Romania. Gavril, 38, who was born in Romania but now resides in Las Vegas, pressed the action and rocked Boada in round four. Gavril then sent Boada to a knee in round five to end it.

