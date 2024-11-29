Former WBC world title challenger Ronald Gavril (26-3, 21 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Juan Boada (18-9, 10 KOs) in a clash for the fringe WBF light heavyweight title on Friday night at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest, Romania. Gavril, 38, who was born in Romania but now resides in Las Vegas, pressed the action and rocked Boada in round four. Gavril then sent Boada to a knee in round five to end it.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Gavril is best known for dropping David Benavidez in their first encounter, which the Equadorian won by split decision. Interestingly, one of the judges scored the round 10-9, in which the Romanian scored a knockdown!
It was a flash knockdown and he didn’t appear to be hurt at all
Gavril actually promoted this card as well.