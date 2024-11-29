Weights from Merida Former world champion Miguel “El Alarcon” Berchelt (40-3, 36 KOs) returns against Mauro Alex Hasan (16-9-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Plaza de Toros La Esperanza in Mérida, Yucatán, México. At Friday’s weigh-in, Berchelt scaled in at 136.5 pounds, while Hasan was 135.8. Can be seen on ESPN Knockout in Latin America. Gavril KOs Boada in five Like this: Like Loading...

