November 29, 2024
Boxing News

Weights from Merida

Zanfer 10 30 24
Photo: Zanfer

Former world champion Miguel “El Alarcon” Berchelt (40-3, 36 KOs) returns against Mauro Alex Hasan (16-9-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Plaza de Toros La Esperanza in Mérida, Yucatán, México. At Friday’s weigh-in, Berchelt scaled in at 136.5 pounds, while Hasan was 135.8. Can be seen on ESPN Knockout in Latin America.

Gavril KOs Boada in five

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>