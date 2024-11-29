Edwards, Yafai make weight Sunny Edwards 111 vs. Galal Yafai 111.4

(WBC interim flyweight title) Conah Walker 146.6 vs. Lewis Ritson 146.9

Kieron Conway 159.6 vs. Ryan Kelly 159.3

Cameron Vuong 138.6 vs. Gavin Gwynne 138.6

Hamza Uddin 112.3 vs. Benn Norman 111.4

Troy Jones 173.6 vs. Michael Stephenson 173.4

Aaron Bowen 162.2 vs. James Todd 163

Ibraheem Sulaimaan 131.8 vs. Marvin Solano 133.8

Taylor Bevan 168.9 vs. Greg O’neill 167.9

Callum Smith 179.8 vs. Carlos Galvan 175.6 Venue: BP Pulse LIVE, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Edwards-Yafai Final Press Conference

