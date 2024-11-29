Sunny Edwards 111 vs. Galal Yafai 111.4
(WBC interim flyweight title)
Conah Walker 146.6 vs. Lewis Ritson 146.9
Kieron Conway 159.6 vs. Ryan Kelly 159.3
Cameron Vuong 138.6 vs. Gavin Gwynne 138.6
Hamza Uddin 112.3 vs. Benn Norman 111.4
Troy Jones 173.6 vs. Michael Stephenson 173.4
Aaron Bowen 162.2 vs. James Todd 163
Ibraheem Sulaimaan 131.8 vs. Marvin Solano 133.8
Taylor Bevan 168.9 vs. Greg O’neill 167.9
Callum Smith 179.8 vs. Carlos Galvan 175.6
Venue: BP Pulse LIVE, Birmingham, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Why is the WBC putting its interim title here when Teraji won the full version not so long ago?
It’s not like he has bn dodging lengthy mandatories.