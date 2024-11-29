Former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and 2020 Olympic flyweight gold medalist Galal Yafai faced off at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s all-British flyweight showdown at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Sunny Edwards: “If you take a look at any of the wins on my record, it’s always the same way, so probably that way. But at the same time, I am in a stage where I do opt and prefer to stand and trade a little bit more and let my hands go. When I just go on the back foot for 12 rounds, I cant watch the fight back, even I get bored watching it. My favorite fight of my career is the fight I lost because it had the most action in it, so I am looking forward to an action-packed fight against a great competitor, in a great city.”

Galal Yafai: “It’s a big challenge, and all the shit outside it with the brothers having their back and forths, not too much but a little, it’s good for the people watching, the British fans. It’s got people interested and it’s not what I am used to, I’ve been going to America and fighting unknown Mexicans, so fighting someone that everyone rates, everyone knows, and we’ll see who the better man is on Saturday.”