DAZN has picked up the heavyweight title fight between WBA regular world champion Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr (34-4, 20 KOs) and Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (31-3, 14 KOs) taking place Saturday, December 7, at the Arena Sophia in Sofia, Bulgaria. The event is promoted by Epic Sports & Entertainment.

Charr, 40, last fought in December 2022. Charr had previously lost his status as champion in recess in December 2021, after not having fought in the scheduled time and after the impossibility of arranging a fight with Trevor Bryan. However, after two years and a judicial process in between, in August 2023, the WBA Championships Committee reinstated Charr as regular champion as part of a court settlement.

Pulev, 43, is currently rated #7 by the WBA. He last fought in March, defeating Ihor Shevadzutskyi.