The 10 round main event saw former WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt (41-3, 36 KOs) decision Mauro Alex Hasan (16-10-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina . The event took place Saturday night at the Plaza de Toros La Esperanza in Merida, Yucatán, Mexico. The southpaw showed early that he had come to fight as he rocked the former champ with some right hooks. The tide would turn in round seven as Berchelt landed a short left hook that sent Hasan to the canvas. Hasan beat the count but appeared stunned by the punch. Has was deducted a point by the referee in round eight for his mouthpiece falling out of his mouth. Hasan had been warned multiple times by the referee earlier in the fight. Berchelt pushed hard to get the knockout the last two rounds but Hasan was very game. The pair slugged it out hard the last minute of the fight. In the end, the official scorecards read 98-90, and 97-91 twice all in favor of Beltran. Three straight wins now for Berchelt, who is aiming for another title shot.

