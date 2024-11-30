Flyweight Christian “Chicarito” Gonzalez (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico scored an exciting come from behind knockout of the local favorite Leroy Estrada (18-5, 8 KOs) of Panaman in the 10 round main event on Friday night at the Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama. The bout did not take long to heat up as Gonzalez came out in round one applying the early pressure. Estrada will match this with his own pressure over the ensuing rounds but Gonzalez stood his ground and fired back. The fight would have its ebs and flows but Gonzalez broke through in round eight and abruptly stopped Estrada in round eight in thrilling fashion. Gonzalez was trailing on points before scoring the KO. Felix Tuto Zabala Jr promoted the event with his son Felix Zabala III matchmaking.

