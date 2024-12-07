By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) showed a public workout before Japanese press people this Wednesday at Ohashi gym in Yokohama. “Monster” Inoue is scheduled to make a mandatory defense against also unbeaten IBF#1, WBO#1 Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) on Christmas Eve at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Despite very favorable odds for him why has Naoya been training so strenuously? It is because he doen’t take the Aussie lightly as his father/trainer Shingo wisely says, “A boxer, unbeaten in his career, might have something to respect and for us to be cautious about.” Shingo also said, “Goodman is a good boxer who knows how to win. We will never underestimate him.”

Naoya cooly said, “I would like to show why boxing is so interesting to general people who don’t know boxing so well by scoring a spectacular knockout, and also wish to demonstrate a high standard of boxing on speed and skills for knowledgeable fight fans.”

Press people concentrated their questions to the manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi on Naoya’s plan next year. He replied, “Nothing is certain without accomplishing a successful defense on Christmas Eve, but, if successful and undamaged, Naoya may defend his belts in Las Vegas next April, make a defense next in Japan and another in Saudi Arabia next December. And then, in spring of 2026, there may happen a very highly anticipated confrontation with unbeaten compatriot and currently WBC bantam ruler Junto Nakatani here.”

Time will tell.

_

