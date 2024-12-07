By Jeff Zimmerman

Light middleweight rising star and 2016 US Olympian Charles “Bad News” Conwell steps back in the ring vs Gerardo Vergara on the Rocha-Curiel undercard Sat, Dec 14, at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and live on DAZN. Conwell talked about his career journey and his tragic fight with Patrick Day which led him to become a mental health advocate. He shared his excitement in signing with Golden Boy Promotions with legends Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins in his corner as he pursues his first world title in 2025 and much more in this Fighntews.com® exclusive interview.