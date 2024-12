By Jeff Zimmerman

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr shared his thoughts on Tyson-Paul, Serrano-Taylor 2, gave his analysis of Fury-Usyk 2 and Benavidez-Morrell plus the fallout of Boots-Ortiz Jr. He talked about his experience on All The Smoke to date and his stacked card Dec. 12 on BLK Prime and much more on this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.