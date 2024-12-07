December 7, 2024
Weights from Germany

Julian Vogel 153.7 vs. John Bielenberg 152.8
(WBO Youth Super Welterweight title)

241206 Hmb Ses W Ukh 1030
Photo: Team SES / U. Koch

Artur Reis 167.4 vs. Artur Henrik 166.3
(WBA Continental super middleweight title)
241206 Hmb Ses W Ukh 0798
Photo: Team SES / U. Koch

Venue: Ballhaus Arena, Aschersleben, Germany
Promoter: SES Boxing
TV: MDR

  • I love going to fights in Germany! I miss the days of Henry Maske and the real Rocky, Graciano Rocchigianni.

