Julian Vogel 153.7 vs. John Bielenberg 152.8
(WBO Youth Super Welterweight title)
Artur Reis 167.4 vs. Artur Henrik 166.3
(WBA Continental super middleweight title)
Venue: Ballhaus Arena, Aschersleben, Germany
Promoter: SES Boxing
TV: MDR
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I love going to fights in Germany! I miss the days of Henry Maske and the real Rocky, Graciano Rocchigianni.
German here, I doubt these times will ever come back.