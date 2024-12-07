December 7, 2024
Ex-champs Curiel and Cuadras win in Mexico

Former IBF light flyweight world champion Adrian Curiel (25-6-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico snapped a two fight losing streak Friday night, defeating a very game Damian Arce (6-3, 4 KOs) of Cuba. The event took place at the Domo Cd. Jardin Bicentenario Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico. Good scrap with two way action. Curiel mounting a body attack from round 1 to the end. Arce was in tremendous shape and never seemed to really slow down but was more outworked by Curiel. The referee deducted a point from Arce in round 7 for pushing down on the head of Curiel during a clinch. Arce had been warned multiple times prior. The official scores of the bout were 98-92 and 97-93 twice, all in favor of Curiel.

Former WBC super flyweight world champ Carlos Cuadras (43-5-1, 28 KOs) returned to ring after more than a year to decision countryman and rugged Juan Ramirez (16-9, 9 KOs) in 8 rounds. The official scorecards were all in favor to Cuadras 80-72 and 78-74 twice.

