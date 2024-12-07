Ben Crocker of the UK and Stelios Papadopoulos of Greece will square off for the second time this year. The pair fought in an exciting bout this past April edged by Crocker. Crocker weighed in at 139 and Papadopoulos at 139.8 on Friday. Unlike their first encounter the (vacant) IBF European Super Light will be at stake this time around. Both had to weigh in this morning at 9am local time and not to weigh in more than 10 pounds(150lbs) above the 140 max weight limit. Crocker and Papadopoulos each weighed under 150 pounds this morning. The event will take place at the Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, Essex, in the United Kingdom. John Clark (Top Tier Boxing) will promote with the event being shown on DAZN.

