NYSBHOF Class of 2025 Inductees Announced By Boxing Bob Newman Ring 8 and the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced it’s list of inductees for the class of 2025 and the 13th Annual Induction Ceremonies. Fighters:

Sadam Ali

Chris Algieri

Alicia Ashley

Danny Giovanelli

Sonya Lamonakis

Cindy Serrano

Adolfo Viruet

Mitch Green Fighters (Posthumous):

Corporal Izzy Schwartz

Pedro Montanez

Tony Janiro

Gino Gelormino

Joe Glick

Carmine Fiore Non-Participants:

Pat Russo

Wally Matthews

Willie Dunn

Kathy Clancy Burke

Julio Salinas

Andre Rozier

Billy Giles

Eddie Claudio Non-Participants (Posthumous):

Jimmy O’Pharrow

Mike Marley

Jack Singer

Lew Burston The event will take place on March 23rd, 2025 at the beautiful Russo’s On The Bay, 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd, Howard Beach, NY. WBC Convention Set to Kick Off Tomorrow Crocker-Papadopoulos II UK weights Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

