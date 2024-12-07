December 7, 2024
NYSBHOF Class of 2025 Inductees Announced

By Boxing Bob Newman

Ring 8 and the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced it’s list of inductees for the class of 2025 and the 13th Annual Induction Ceremonies.

Fighters:
Sadam Ali
Chris Algieri
Alicia Ashley
Danny Giovanelli
Sonya Lamonakis
Cindy Serrano
Adolfo Viruet
Mitch Green

Fighters (Posthumous):
Corporal Izzy Schwartz
Pedro Montanez
Tony Janiro
Gino Gelormino
Joe Glick
Carmine Fiore

Non-Participants:
Pat Russo
Wally Matthews
Willie Dunn
Kathy Clancy Burke
Julio Salinas
Andre Rozier
Billy Giles
Eddie Claudio

Non-Participants (Posthumous):
Jimmy O’Pharrow
Mike Marley
Jack Singer
Lew Burston

The event will take place on March 23rd, 2025 at the beautiful Russo’s On The Bay, 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd, Howard Beach, NY.

