By Boxing Bob Newman

Delegates have already begin to arrive in Hamburg, Germany for the 62nd Annual WBC Convention. Originally planned for November, organizers made the move to December so that attendees could enjoy the historic and beautiful Christmas festivities and decorations for which Hamburg is world famous.

Champions past and present are expected to attended including Michael Spinks, Julio Cesar Chavez, Evander Holyfield, Prince Naseem Hamed, Melvin Jerusalem, Lennox Lewis, Brian Mitchell, Miguel Cotto, Cecelia Braekhus, O’Shaquie Foster, Alfonso Zamora, Carlos Zarate, Marcel Dominguez, Adonis Stevenson, Javier Castillejo, Billy Dib, Amir Khan and many others.

Of course there will be business of the day, every day with the medical seminar, ring officials, ratings and mandatory defenses to discuss. And it goes without saying, the grand opening and awards banquet ceremonies are a spectacle unto themselves! The convention will run from December 8-14 and take place at the host hotel Grand Elysée Hamburg.