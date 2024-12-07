By Ron Jackson

Coming off a defeat in his last fight South Africa’s Roarke Knapp (69.65kg) returned to action in style when he stopped the experienced 36-year-old Filipino Adonis Cabalquinto (68.09kg) in the third round of a scheduled ten-rounder at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Friday night. The time was 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the round.

There was very little in it in the first round with both fighters sparring for an opening. The slow pace continued in round two before Knapp scored with a short right to the rib cage that hurt the southpaw Filipino just before the bell. It was a supremely confident Knapp that came out for the third round taking the fight to his opponent and a left and right combination sent Cabalquinto down against the ropes.

He managed to beat the count but then walked away as Knapp came into attack and did not want to fight on as the referee Simon Mokadi waved the fight off.

Cabalquinto protested to referee after the stoppage but it was too late as he was on to a hiding anyway.

Knapp, 26, improved his record to 18-2-1, 13 KOs and Cabalquinto’s record dropped to 26-4, 16 KOs.

UNDERCARD

Charlton Malajika wins WBA Pan African bantamweight title.

In a closely fought encounter Charlton Malajika outscored Sabelo Cebekhulu over ten rounds for the WBA Pan African bantamweight title.

Keanu Koopman wins vacant SA welterweight title

In an untidy and rather mauling affair Keanu Koopman (66.60kg) won the vacant South African welterweight title when he stopped Bonke Duku (64’60kg) at 1 minute and 38 second into the eighth round, Koopman improved his record 7-1, 5 KOs and Dudu’s record dropped 10-6-3, 7 KOs. In a fight with far too much pushing and shoving referee Tony Nyangiwe eventually waved the fight off when Dudu was not fighting back.

Siyakholwa Kuse wins vacant WBC Silver strawweight title.

In an all action-packed fight that could well be voted as the Fight of the Year, the South African strawweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse (47.10kg) beat Beavan Sibanda (47.10kg) from Zambia on a majority 12 round points decision. The scores were 117-111, 115-114 and 114-114. Kuse improved his record to 8-2-1 and Sibande’s record dropped to 7-1.

OTHER RESULTS

Strawweight (woman’s) – Tyla Promnick W tko 4 Simankele Genu.

Light heavyweight – Bryan Thysse W pts 6 Bonginkhosi Nhlapo

Junior middleweight – Kestna Davis W tko 4 Pieter De Klerk.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions,