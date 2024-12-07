On Sunday, December 8, at the Suleiman Al-Darrat Complex in Benghazi, Libya, promoter Nageb Il-khashme of the Ajyalona Foundation will return for “Legends Night 2” Championship Boxing.

In the 12-round main event, Libya native Saad Fathi Saad (5-1, 3 KOs) now of Les Mureaux, Yvelines, France will take a significant early-career jump up in class to face Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s Charles Manyuchi (29-4-1, 18 KOs) for the WBA Gold junior heavyweight world championship.

In his biggest win to date, Saad defeated then 4-0 Adame Kone to win the WBA Gold Africa Light Heavyweight Championship in March of this year. Rising in weight for this fight, the capable Manyuchi is a former African Boxing Union African, WBC International and WBC Silver Welterweight Champion, as well as the former WBF World Middleweight Champion.

In the six-round super lightweight co-featured bout, the son of featherweight Hall of Fame legend Nasim Hamed, Aadam Hamed (3-0, 1 KO) of Dubai, UAE, will continue his fledgling undefeated career against Polish veteran Adam Walas (1-7, 1 KO) of Walcz.

A clever southpaw, “Prince” Hamed, trained by UK boxing legend Jamie Moore, had limited experience as an amateur, but has shown tremendous potential already in the professional ranks.

And in a very special 10-round special attraction guaranteed to be action-packed, Jesus “Jiga” Gonzalez (29-5-2, 12 KOs) of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, will face Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico’s Angel Ramos Serrano (32-2-2, 19 KOs) for the WBA Fedelatin Mexico Super Flyweight Championship.

Gonzalez is a two-time world title challenger who has fought some of the best in his division including, Khalid Yafai, Jerwin Ancajas, Román “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and current superstar Jese “Bam” Rodriguez. His foe, “Diablito” Ramos has lost just one fight since 2018.

Opening the action will be a 10-round “All Nigeria” battle for the WBA Africa Lightweight Championship between Alaba Babatunde Omotola (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ikoro Ekiti, Nigeria, and Yusuf Ayinde Ogunbunmi (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of Lagos, Nigeria.

Il-khashme’s first show at the Suleiman Al-Darrat Complex in March of this year was a smash, sold-out success that highlighted the nation of Libya’s resurgence. This second show is sure to follow in its footsteps as another spectacularly opulent night of world-class boxing.

“We aim to revive the sport of boxing in Libya, which has experienced a decline in recent years,” said promoter Il-khashme. “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to support the development of the country’s sports infrastructure and to encourage Libyan athletes to achieve success on a global scale and make Libya one of the leading nations in the field of boxing in the coming years through a commitment to organizing world-class sports events, supporting champions and young talents in this sport, and highlighting the significant athletic potential that Libya possesses. Our mission is to develop and support these capabilities to achieve a bright future for Libyan sports.”

Ajyalona Foundation advisor, Paco Damian, who helped with the show, especially in the making of the sensational Mexican fight on the card, says he’s happy to be working with a resurgent country taking an interest in building a global professional boxing profile.

“The atmosphere on fight night was incredible at the first show and the venue is one of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Damian. “I’m proud to have been involved with this historic show and I’m happy to have played a role in making the Gonzalez vs. Serrano fight for the WBA Fedelatin Mexico Super Flyweight Championship, which will be an all-out Mexican war.”