Mahmoud Charr 255.8 vs. Kubrat Pulev 257.5
(WBA “regular” heavyweight title)
Venue: Arena Sophia, Sophia, Bulgaria
Promoter: Epic Sports & Entertainment
TV: DAZN
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Damn, I’m so exited about this event lol! Even an older Pulev should win this one.
Hopefully both announce their retirement after the fight.
Or even better yet, both announced their retirements before the fight.
2012 called and wants it’s fight card back. Doesn’t Fres Oquendo somehow think he’s the rightful WBA regular champion?
What a fool Pulev was in the Joshua fight. He was clowning around and making jokes. He must surely be kicking himself looking back, knowing how vulnerable Joshua can be, and all it needed was one good punch and the fight could have turned his way, or at least look better than the clown he looked.