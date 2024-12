Rozicki, Peralta Make Weight Ryan Rozicki 198.1 Yamil Peralta 198

(WBC interim cruiserweight title) Sam Arnold III 167.9 Julian Delgado 166.8

(WBC Youth Intercontinental super middle title) Antonio Napolitano 168.6 Brandon brewer 170.2

Brett Beaton 167.9 Javon Blackstock 169.1

Dylan Taylor 146.1 Samuel Arnold 145.3

Kharl Abello 145.5 Shawn Archer 146.6 Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Promoter: Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

TV: PPV Charr-Pulev weights from Bulgaria Paro, Hitchins make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.