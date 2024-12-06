Paro, Hitchins make weight Liam Paro 139.6 vs. Richardson Hitchins 139.8

(IBF junior welterweight title) Henry Lebron 130vs. Christopher Diaz 129.8

Yankiel Rivera 112 vs. Angel Gonzalez 110.8

Marc Castro 137.2 vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana ??

William Ortiz 140 vs. Lionell Omar Colon

Jalil Hackett 147 vs. Jose Roman 145.8

Juan Zayas 117.4 vs. Geraldo Valdez 116.6

Stephanie Pineiro 146.4 vs. Kalindra Faria 139.8

Carlos De Leon 128.2 vs. Jose Guevara 127.4 Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

