Liam Paro 139.6 vs. Richardson Hitchins 139.8
(IBF junior welterweight title)
Henry Lebron 130vs. Christopher Diaz 129.8
Yankiel Rivera 112 vs. Angel Gonzalez 110.8
Marc Castro 137.2 vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana ??
William Ortiz 140 vs. Lionell Omar Colon
Jalil Hackett 147 vs. Jose Roman 145.8
Juan Zayas 117.4 vs. Geraldo Valdez 116.6
Stephanie Pineiro 146.4 vs. Kalindra Faria 139.8
Carlos De Leon 128.2 vs. Jose Guevara 127.4
Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Go Liam Paro do yourself and Australia proud prove the doubters wrong
Hitchins is such a boring, loud-mouth c*nt.
Only 7 wins by KO. Anybody noteworthy?
Ah, never mind. We’ll see what happens.
Richardson is going to be chickenson after Liam KO’s him
Bye, bye hitchens. Paro is going to going to be hitting you with everything even the Hitchens sink!